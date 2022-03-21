More than 2000 suspects arrested in Gauteng over the long weekend

Gauteng police have arrested about 2000 suspects over the long weekend for various offences.

This was during multidisciplinary integrated operations conducted jointly with metro police, traffic departments, the department of home affairs, community policing forums and private security companies.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the operations included tracing wanted suspects, roadblocks, stop and searches, compliance at liquor outlets and second-hand dealerships.

“About 2000 suspects were arrested for offences such as possession of illegal firearms, possession of suspected stolen property, drinking under the influence, murder, undocumented people and domestic violence-related issues. The police also seized drugs, dangerous weapons, liquor, firearms and ammunition.”

In the Ekurhuleni district, 935 suspects were arrested for crimes including carjacking, murder, pointing a firearm, dealing in drugs, failure to comply with the Liquor Act and business robbery.

“A hijacked vehicle was recovered and a suspect was arrested shortly after allegedly stabbing his neighbour to death. Police in the Tshwane district arrested 250 suspects. Among those arrested are 96 suspects for gender-based violence-related crimes and 37 undocumented people.”

West Rand district police, together with other law enforcement agencies, arrested 214 suspects for crimes including rape, robbery, possession of copper cable, dealing in liquor without a licence, possession of dangerous weapons and undocumented people.

“Police in the Johannesburg district arrested 527 suspects for hijackings, sexual assault, possession of drugs, rape, armed robbery and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The police in the Sedibeng district arrested 118 suspects for possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearm, housebreaking and theft.”

Some suspects were issued with fines while others are expected to appear in various magistrates' courts soon.

Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj- Gen Girly Mbele thanked the law enforcement agencies involved as well as community members for the support and co-operation they showed during the operations.

“Some of the arrests would not have been possible if community members did not come forward with information and reported criminal activities. Let us continue working together in the fight against crime,” said Mbele.

