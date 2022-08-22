Starvation is knocking on South African doors. I’ve been working at the Joburg Market since 1983, however things are tough lately. The value of our land has dropped dramatically. South African farmers now operate in neighbouring countries like Mozambique and Eswatini.
Farming is a passion. Bananas at the Joburg Market are 90% either from Mozambique or Eswatini and the worst part is that those farmers are South Africans. They stopped farming in this country because they got no idea when their farms will be on the expropriation list.
No one controls the volume of products imported from those countries. Why does the ANC government not allow other political parties like DA to advise it? Julius Malema and the EFF are always talking about land expropriation without compensation because he thinks it will hurt white people, but 99% of those claimed land no longer produce anything.
Sapekoe farm, for an example, was given to the Makgoba clan many years ago and now the family’s infighting has caused the land to be abandoned. Are we really allowing Malema and the ANC to destroy our productive country?
The agricultural industry is dying. We will keep living from handouts. That’s what the EFF and the ANC plan to achieve.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo
READER LETTER | SA destined for handouts due to flawed ideology
