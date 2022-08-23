14 accused in the dock for Zandspruit mob killings
Girlfriend of one of eight victims recalls gruesome end by burning
More than a year ago, the raging community of Zandspruit, northwest of Johannesburg, joined a door-to-door hunt for men accused of being responsible for the high crime rate in the area.
Yesterday, only 14 people sat in the dock with no sight of their relatives or community members to support them as they faced the music for killing eight of the nine men they had allegedly sjamboked and set alight in May 2021...
