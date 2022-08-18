‘I don’t hate alcohol’: Bheki Cele urges taverners to teach patrons how to drink nicely

If police minister Bheki Cele had his way, tavern patrons would find themselves on the receiving end of a 30-minute lecture about how to use alcohol responsibly before they are served.

Cele addressed a tavern gender-based violence dialogue in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Thursday. The awareness campaign, supported by the National Liquor Traders organisation, was attended by tavern owners, patrons and NGOs.

“Today is about gender-based violence and alcohol. I don’t know why people think I hate alcohol, but when people see Cele they say, ‘Cele hates alcohol.’ No. I don’t hate alcohol but the bad deeds that flow from its consumption. Separate between bad actions and alcohol. I choose not to drink. You can choose it. You choose to drink but your choice to drink does not make you an animal and undermine the people who don’t drink,” said Cele.