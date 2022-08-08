Showers along the coast, balmy on the Lowveld: Monday’s weather outlook

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning of disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, bridges and informal settlements along the south coastal areas of the Eastern Cape, between Cape St Francis and Port St Johns.
The western half of the province is expected to be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cloudy. The eastern half will be partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered south of the escarpment.
The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy and cool with isolated showers along the eastern parts of the Garden Route in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy, but fine in the north-western parts in the afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal is set to be cool in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south towards afternoon.
In contrast, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.
The province is forecast to be fine, windy and cool, but warm to hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy on the Highveld from late morning, spreading to the Lowveld in the evening. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are possible over the extreme south-eastern Highveld.
Gauteng is set to be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south.
Limpopo is forecast to experience fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south-west.
The North West is fine and cool, but warm in the east, where it will be partly cloudy.
The Free State's weather is fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers along the Lesotho border, where it will be cloudy. It will be windy in places.
The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the south-east, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the south. It will be windy over the eastern interior.
TimesLIVE
Showers along the coast, balmy on the Lowveld: Monday’s weather outlook
Image: Supplied/@ortambodm
The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning of disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, bridges and informal settlements along the south coastal areas of the Eastern Cape, between Cape St Francis and Port St Johns.
The western half of the province is expected to be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cloudy. The eastern half will be partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered south of the escarpment.
The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy and cool with isolated showers along the eastern parts of the Garden Route in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy, but fine in the north-western parts in the afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal is set to be cool in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the south towards afternoon.
In contrast, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the southern Highveld of Mpumalanga.
The province is forecast to be fine, windy and cool, but warm to hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy on the Highveld from late morning, spreading to the Lowveld in the evening. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are possible over the extreme south-eastern Highveld.
Gauteng is set to be partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south.
Limpopo is forecast to experience fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme south-west.
The North West is fine and cool, but warm in the east, where it will be partly cloudy.
The Free State's weather is fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers along the Lesotho border, where it will be cloudy. It will be windy in places.
The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the south-east, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the south. It will be windy over the eastern interior.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos