Gazans reel under heat and lengthy power cuts

“We can't eat or sleep because of the heat,” she said.

More than 2.3 million people are packed into the narrow strip of land squeezed between Egypt and Israel, an area that would normally require around 500 megawatts of power per day in summer, according to local officials. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave's lone power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.

Mohammad Thabit, of Gaza's power distribution company, said in April, with moderate weather, they could supply 20 hours of electricity per day, but the capacity of the power generating plant has been impacted by greater demand due to high temperatures and soaring energy prices.

“We are currently unable to feed more than 10 hours of electricity per day to people and public institutions, which would have a direct impact on all aspects of life in Gaza,” Thabit told Reuters.