Farm dwellers want their homes rebuilt after 'illegal' removal
New owner says it's relocation not eviction
A displaced community whose homes were destroyed by a property developer last month have approached the high court on an urgent basis to have their houses rebuilt.
Next week, the Land Claims Court is expected to hear the matter between the residents of Plot 77 in Mogale City and MaxxLiving, the property developer, in which the community wants the developer to rebuild dozens of homes it flattened down on July 5 without an eviction order. ..
