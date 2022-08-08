×

South Africa

Charlotte Maxeke staff wade through telephony hiccups

Service to patients hampered

08 August 2022 - 09:48
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

For three weeks, medical staff and clerks at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital had to turn away transferred patients or used their own money to buy airtime as the hospital's telephones have broken down because of loadshedding.

Clerks have to use their own phones to make emergency calls to doctors, arrange for transfers and surgeries...

