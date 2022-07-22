Cash-in-transit robbers sentenced to 30 years in prison

The Pretoria high court has sentenced four robbers, including two SBV employees, to 30 years imprisonment each for robbing the company's van of more than R25m during a cash-in-transit heist in 2020.
The accused, Henrico Fourie, 39, Fannie Morris Mbuyani, 30, Jasias Lucus Maseko, 48, and Lazarus Ntlatleng, 28, were ordered by the high court to jointly compensate SBV for its loss.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said judge Bert Bam had earlier convicted the accused of robbery with aggravating circumstances, causing an explosion, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of an unlawful firearm and possession of illegal ammunition.
One of the alleged robbers, Bekithemba Patrick Mbanjwa, who was out on bail, did not appear in court on the day of judgment. A warrant of arrest has been issued for him.
Mahanjana said the robbery took place on January 7 2020 after two failed attempts by the accused.
''The head of department SBV logistics, Watloo Cash Centre, Fourie, recruited and conspired with two other SBV employees, Ntlatleng, a crew member, and David Tolo, a driver, who was granted indemnity from prosecution because he turned state witness, to rob the SBV truck no B157 at the N4 freeway outside Bronkhorspruit, on its way to Pretoria.
''Their first attempt was on December 27 2019 but failed as there were no explosives. Their second attempt was on January 3 2020, but failed as they were no vehicles to ram the SBV truck and due to the visibility of police on the N4 freeway. They only succeeded on the third attempt which was on January 7 2020,’’ said Mahanjana.
''A Mercedes-Benz was used to ram the SBV truck off the road, and it stopped, whereupon the accused fired shots. Tolo and Ntlatleng were told to exit the truck, and explosives were used to cause an explosion. A value of more than R25m was taken from the safe and shared amongst themselves. In court, all robbers pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them,’’ said Mahanjana.
Prosecutor Adv Molahlwa Mashuga told the court that cash-in-transit robberies are serious and prevalent.
''The robbery was planned and was an inside job because three of the robbers were employed by SBV. He, therefore, asked the judge to impose a sentence that will send a strong message,’’ said Mahanjana.
The director of public prosecutions Adv Sibongile Mzinyathi acknowledged the outstanding work done by Mashuga who took over the case at short notice while the matter was already enrolled for trial, and the investigating team, which led to the conviction and sentence.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Image: Masi Losi
