CIT security guard suffers facial burns and in critical condition

“Tshwane emergency services received the call at approximately 9.15pm. It was reported that a vehicle was on fire on the N4 highway near the Watermeyer off-ramp,” he said.

Mabaso said upon arrival at the scene, they found three vehicles on fire. One was a cash in transit vehicle.

“Paramedics were treating two male patients reported to be security officers for injuries which included facial burns,” he said.

Mabaso said the firefighters managed to extinguish the vehicles.

“Law enforcement agencies continued with crime scene investigations while all ramps going to the N4/N1 at the Proefplaas interchange were closed,” he said.

In videos circulating on social media, gunshots could be heard and smoke seen.