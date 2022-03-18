South Africa

CIT security guard suffers facial burns and in critical condition

18 March 2022 - 11:18
Tshwane emergency services found three vehicles on fire, one which was a CIT vehicle. File image.
Tshwane emergency services found three vehicles on fire, one which was a CIT vehicle. File image.
Image: Masi Losi

Two security guards have been injured and one is in a critical condition after a cash in transit (CIT) heist on the N4 highway on Thursday night.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson deputy chief Charles Mabaso said one patient was transported to Mediclinic Meulmed in a moderate to serious condition, and the other patient was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition.

“Tshwane emergency services received the call at approximately 9.15pm. It was reported that a vehicle was on fire on the N4 highway near the Watermeyer off-ramp,” he said.

Mabaso said upon arrival at the scene, they found three vehicles on fire. One was a cash in transit vehicle.

“Paramedics were treating two male patients reported to be security officers for injuries which included facial burns,” he said.

Mabaso said the firefighters managed to extinguish the vehicles.

“Law enforcement agencies continued with crime scene investigations while all ramps going to the N4/N1 at the Proefplaas interchange were closed,” he said.

In videos circulating on social media, gunshots could be heard and smoke seen.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng police hunt for about 12 suspects after guards injured in CIT heist on N4

Gauteng police are searching for about 12 suspects who robbed a cash in transit vehicle on the N4 near Watermeyer, Pretoria, on Thursday evening.
News
2 hours ago

Two suspected robbers killed in attempted cash van heist in Delmas

Two suspected robbers were killed and two arrested in an attempted cash delivery van heist on the R42 in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Cash-in-transit robbers from SA and Botswana killed in gun battle with police in Gaborone

At least nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers from SA and Botswana were killed in a gun battle with police in Gaborone after a heist at a mall.
News
3 weeks ago

Public barred from courtroom as CIT gang suspects appear

Journalists were barred from  covering the proceedings of the case against 10  cash-in-transit heist suspects who were arrested during a heavy gun ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested