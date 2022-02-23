‘We’re making headway: 202 suspects arrested since CIT task team formed’, says top cop

Mathe said: “The provincial commissioner has confirmed the health of the injured members has improved and all affected are in high spirits.”

Since its establishment in February 2020, the team, which is led by a female commander, has been responsible for the arrest of 202 suspects linked to CIT-related crimes.

Thirteen of these suspects are among the country’s most wanted criminals who have been involved in aggravated robberies, said Mathe.

“To date, 178 high-performance vehicles that were mostly hijacked have been recovered and 104 firearms were seized during arrests.”

To complement this team, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has a task team to specifically focus on CIT investigations.

Sitole commended all involved in the Rosettenville incident for a show of force and asserting the authority of the state.

“The multidisciplinary team consisting of the national CIT task team, crime intelligence, members of the police air wing, the tactical response teams, K9, JMPD, Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department, Gauteng highway patrol and Road Traffic Management Corporation ought to be commended for their hard work and dedication in pursuing these criminals in the latest breakthrough. This latest incident ought to send a clear message to all criminals that we are coming for all of them and there is no longer a space for criminals to operate freely in SA. I also take this opportunity to wish all those injured a speedy recovery”, said Sitole.

While a search is under way to apprehend the remaining suspects, a call is being made for the suspects to hand themselves over at their nearest police station. Members of the public who have information on the whereabouts of the suspects are encouraged to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE