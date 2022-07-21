×

Two SA men arrested in botched Botswana CIT heist

21 July 2022 - 17:42
Police confirmed two of the five suspects arrested in Botswana are from Thembisa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Botswana police have confirmed that Sipho Mathangana and Jabu Shabangu, both aged 26, who were arrested after a botched cash-in-transit heist, are from Thembisa.

They appeared in a Botswana court and were remanded on Thursday.

They were arrested last Friday when police intercepted five gunmen as they allegedly attempted to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle near Riverwalk Mall in Gaborone.

The two were arrested with three Batswana men. Initially, police said three of the five were South African. 

Botswana police spokesperson Near Bagali said they appeared in a magistrate’s court in Gaborone.

"They were remanded and will appear again on August 4."

They face charges of theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearms and illegally entering Botswana.

An AK47, three pistols, ammunition and an electronic communications jammer were reportedly found in their possession.

TimesLIVE

