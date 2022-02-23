Public barred from courtroom as CIT gang suspects appear

Journalists were barred from covering the proceedings of the case against 10 cash-in-transit heist suspects who were arrested during a heavy gun battle with the police in Johannesburg on Monday.

In a ruling on an application brought by Sowetan to take images and videos of the proceedings, magistrate Nsizwa Shabangu said allowing such a request would be premature.

“If I were to allow videos and pictures at this stage... that may jeopardise the case,” Shabangu said.

This is despite the fact the state informed the court that no identity parade would be conducted during the investigations as the accused were arrested on the scene. The state and the defence were also opposed to the taking of pictures and videos of court proceedings, arguing it was still too early.

Several journalists were locked outside the courtroom where the men made their first appearance.

Later on the day the suspects were arrested, eight others were killed during a shoot-out with police at The Hill, south of Johannesburg.