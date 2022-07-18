Two arrested for 'pickpocketing fans' at Saturday’s Bok game

Two men have been arrested for allegedly picking the pockets of spectators at the Springboks/Wales clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

City of Cape Town MMC for safety and security JP Smith said the two men, aged 32 and 33, were observed “operating suspiciously among supporters”.

“With all major events, criminals will always seek opportunities. For Saturday’s rugby Test with a crowd attendance of more than 53,000 spectators, our members were on high alert at the stadium for pickpockets and observed two individuals operating suspiciously among supporters.

“Both suspects were escorted to a private location within the stadium and questioned, where a search revealed a total of R3,500 in cash and six different cellphones, of which no reasonable explanation could be provided,” he said.