WATCH | Elderly man 'robbed' of phone during casual conversation
Pickpocketing is common in SA, but it seldom happens during casual conversation. CCTV footage captured a man appearing to pickpocket an elderly man's cellphone during a conversation.
The incident was quick and almost unnoticeable. The two were walking down the passage of a shopping centre in Benoni. The alleged "thief’’ appears to be patting the shoulder of the elderly man, while chatting as a way of distracting him, and apparently taking his phone.
Police say they are unaware of the incident.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.