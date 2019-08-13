WATCH | Pickpockets target patrons outside Buccaneers nightclub

Buccaneers manager Herald Goddard told DispatchLIVE the incidents recorded in the videos, which only became public knowledge over the past weekend, took place last month.

"All the information has been given to police. They have all the footage, and we have seen some of the suspects being arrested in front of us," Goddard said.

"I do not know how far they are with the investigation, and I do not want to jeopardise anything. However, we have upgraded the cameras to make sure we get better footage by putting face recognition cameras in."

He said the club had not opened a case with the police.

"This happened outside our business premises, and the alleged victims are the ones who are supposed to open the cases with police.