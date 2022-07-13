Measles outbreak in Tshwane over, says NICD

The measles outbreak in the Tshwane district has been declared over since more than 42 days, or two incubation periods, have passed without detecting a case, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

“As of July 11 2022, no new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported to be linked to the measles outbreak in Tshwane district,” the NICD said.

It said the number of measles cases detected and epidemiologically linked to the outbreak remains at four.

In the last two weeks of May, four laboratory-confirmed cases of measles from residents in Gauteng were confirmed through laboratory testing by the NICD — three in Tshwane and one on the West Rand.

“The City of Tshwane and provincial health officials conducted public health investigations and responses that resulted in the measles vaccination campaign in the crèches and schools where the measles outbreak occurred, as well as ring immunisation in areas where another measles case was detected.