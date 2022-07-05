Mother in court for allegedly selling 14-year-old girls to elderly men

An Eastern Cape mother appeared in the Scottburgh magistrate’s court on Monday for allegedly selling two 14-year-old girls to men in exchange for dowries.

The KwaZulu-Natal social development department on Tuesday said one of the men, aged 69, joined the woman in the dock.

The girls, who are cousins, were allegedly fetched from their homes in Lusikisiki village by the mother of one of them, who sold them to men to marry in Matsheketshe village in Umkomaas, south of Durban.

“The act drew consternation from members of the community after noticing the two young girls staying with older men. The department was informed by a concerned community member at the weekend, which prompted the intervention of social workers and police.

“The girls were found to have been performing duties, including washing, cooking and cleaning the houses. It is alleged the girls were also sharing bedrooms with these men.

“Police arrested the mother, who sold the children to older men, and a 69-year-old man, while the other man, aged 59, managed to escape,” the department said.