×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Zondo: Ramaphosa did not interfere in postponement of issuing final state capture report

Chief justice says he wanted time to make sure he had done all the necessary quality control checks before the handover

By TIMESLIVE - 21 June 2022 - 11:26
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is due to release the final state capture inquiry report on Wednesday. File image.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is due to release the final state capture inquiry report on Wednesday. File image.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

State capture inquiry chairperson and chief justice Raymond Zondo has denied meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the “timing” of the release of the commission’s final report.

This comes after it was reported on Monday that Zondo had postponed the planned release of the report owing to discussions about its timing with Ramaphosa.

This birthed accusations by the DA that Ramaphosa was unduly interfering with the inquiry’s work.

Zondo has since rubbished the claims, saying he asked for the postponement to give himself time to do quality checks on the report before it went out for public consumption.

Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa, Zondo to come clean on state capture report 'timing' meeting

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa and chief justice Raymond Zondo come clean about their discussions that ...
News
18 hours ago

“The chairperson of the commission wishes to provide the following clarification about the postponement of the handover of the report to the president. The chairperson and the president did not have any meeting yesterday,” reads a statement from Zondo’s office.

“The postponement was agreed upon at the insistence of the chairperson as he wished to check the report for errors for the last time. The president never interfered in any way with the work of the chairperson or of the commission.

“The chairperson wanted to have one final opportunity for quality assurance as he was at the Judicial Service Commission interview [on Monday] and could not do that until some time in the afternoon.”

The final report is due for release on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE

More delays in release of final state capture report

The release of the final state capture inquiry report has again been delayed.
News
21 hours ago

Final state capture commission report to be released on Monday, five days late

The much-anticipated final instalment of the state capture report, which was meant to be released on Friday, will now be released on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Zondo yet to deliver state capture report

The presidency has not received the final sections of the report from the state capture inquiry, it said on Friday morning.
News
4 days ago

Parties hail arrest of fugitive Gupta brothers

The arrest of two fugitive Gupta brothers Atul and Rajesh in the United Arab Emirates has been described as a breakthrough in the aftermath of state ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'