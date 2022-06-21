Zondo: Ramaphosa did not interfere in postponement of issuing final state capture report

State capture inquiry chairperson and chief justice Raymond Zondo has denied meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the “timing” of the release of the commission’s final report.

This comes after it was reported on Monday that Zondo had postponed the planned release of the report owing to discussions about its timing with Ramaphosa.

This birthed accusations by the DA that Ramaphosa was unduly interfering with the inquiry’s work.

Zondo has since rubbished the claims, saying he asked for the postponement to give himself time to do quality checks on the report before it went out for public consumption.