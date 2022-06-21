Maya wins support for deputy chief justice position

Judge recommended after four-hour grilling

Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya is a step closer to becoming SA's first female deputy chief justice following an interview that lasted more than four hours on Monday.



Maya, who was nominated for the position by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to test her fitness to be chief justice Raymond Zondo’s second in charge...