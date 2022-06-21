Maya wins support for deputy chief justice position
Judge recommended after four-hour grilling
Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) president Mandisa Maya is a step closer to becoming SA's first female deputy chief justice following an interview that lasted more than four hours on Monday.
Maya, who was nominated for the position by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to test her fitness to be chief justice Raymond Zondo’s second in charge...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.