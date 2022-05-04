×

News

Judge Mandisa Maya to be interviewed for deputy chief justice job in June

04 May 2022 - 17:26
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya has accepted a nomination for the position of deputy chief justice. The JSC will interview her to determine her suitability for appointment on June 28. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Supreme Court of Appeal president justice Mandisa Maya will on June 28 be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to determine her suitability for appointment as deputy chief justice.

Maya was among four candidates the JSC interviewed for the position of chief justice in February.

While the JSC recommended Maya as the country's first female chief justice, President Cyril Ramaphosa in March instead decided to appoint deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as the next chief justice, with effect from April 1.

Ramaphosa indicated in March that once Zondo assumed office, he would nominate Maya for deputy chief justice. 

The JSC said on April 7 that Zondo received a letter from Ramaphosa in which the president indicated he was considering appointing Maya as deputy chief justice.

“Justice Maya has accepted this nomination. Furthermore, on May 3 she submitted the required JSC questionnaire and all the necessary and standard documentation required for people who seek to be appointed as a judge,” the JSC said in a statement.

The commission invited law bodies, members of the public and all other institutions with an interest in the work of the JSC to make written submissions before May 26 on the suitability of Maya for appointment. Comments should be directed to the secretariat of the JSC at:

  • YVanniekerk@judiciary.org.za; and
  • TPhaahlamohlaka@judiciary.org.za;
  • cc: JSC@judiciary.org.za.

TimesLIVE

