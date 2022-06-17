Elton Jantjies’ airline property damage case is provisionally withdrawn

Jantjies, 31, was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in May. He allegedly damaged property belonging to the airline he had flown with from the United Arab Emirates en route from a family holiday in Turkey. He had been out on bail of R1,000 after his first court appearance.

Flanked by his mother and a tight security contingent, Jantjies declined to speak to the media.

His lawyer Nabeela Moola said the case was withdrawn based on representations they submitted to the state.