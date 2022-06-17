Vicious attack on teen Kopano was over salt

Suspect arrested amid protest

“When I realised that I could not run away from a bullet, I just tried to plead with the man not to shoot at us.”



This how 16-year-old Kopano Makweng who was assaulted by a 50-year-old man recalled the night he stared at death when he was held at gunpoint and assault in Limpopo on Wednesday. The incident was captured on video which was shared on social media on Thursday...