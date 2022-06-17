‘I want justice for my son, it can’t end like this’

Department clears two staff after grade 9 pupil dies

The Gauteng education department has cleared a teacher and the school’s groundsman filmed assaulting a Grade 9 pupil who later died.



The final report, which looked into whether the teacher and groundsman played any role in the death of the pupil, also stated that the department should not be held liable for his death...