Search for six-year-old Soweto boy to resume

A search for a six-year-old boy who is believed to have fallen into a manhole in Soweto on Sunday is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

Khayalethu Magadla went missing on Sunday while playing with his friends at a park in Dlamini, just some 100m away from his home.

Following a 14-hour search by family and members of the community, it was discovered on Monday that the boy had fallen into an open manhole near the popular children's park where he was last seen playing with friends.