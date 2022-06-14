Youth must take central role in SA politics and not be relegated to the kiddies' table

More than half the voting population are young people and they can't be sidelined

Are political youth formations the children's tables of party politics? People who have been to a birthday party that has a mix of children and adults in attendance understand the concept of a children's table. This is the table reserved specifically for children.



Like the adult tables in the room, the children's table is often decorated in the same colours and has plates, cutlery, and food similar to but of lesser value than the adult tables. At the children's table, the children feel as important as the adults in the room and are told that being at their own table means that they are special guests given special accommodations. ..