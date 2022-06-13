×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fire at Eskom's Duvha power station

13 June 2022 - 15:30
Eskom's Duvha power station in Witbank caught fire on Monday morning.
Eskom's Duvha power station in Witbank caught fire on Monday morning.
Image: Screengrab from Twitter/Riot and Attack Info SA

Unit 2 of Eskom's Duvha power station in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) caught fire on Monday morning.

According to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the unit had been offline for a general overhaul since January.

The fire was quickly extinguished. 

“Eskom is investigating the cause of the fire, and the extent of the damage and the possible return to service. No injuries to personnel were reported,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'