Calls for Eskom heads to roll as power cuts continue

Load-shedding raises ire of residents, businesses

Anger over Eskom's blackouts as a result of a failing power grid is mounting after the country was plunged into darkness with no assurances when electricity supply to millions of homes and businesses will be stabilised.



Yesterday, residents and businesses that have been left to shoulder the brunt of the catastrophic power cuts expressed outrage and called for heads to roll at the helm of the troubled power utility. This was after Eskom announced that it would implement stage 4 load-shedding until Friday “due to ongoing generation capacity shortages”. ..