Security beefed up as Hillary Gardee accused appear in court

Bester Street which leads to the Nelspruit magistrate's court has been barricaded with barbed wire and a large police presence ahead of the court appearance of three men accused of murdering Hillary Gardee.

EFF leadership, including provincial chairperson Collen Sedibe and deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola, are waiting outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court with the Gardee family while the court where the accused are suppose to appear is dealing with other matters.

EFF and community members outside the court are singing Struggle songs calling for the court to be strict in dealing with the accused.

Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa,39, Phillimon "Mhlabunzima" Lukhele, 47, and Albert Gama, 52, are accused of abducting Hillary, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, on April 29 while she was shopping at Nelspruit Plaza.

During her abduction Hillary was with her adopted three-year-old daughter who was left on Umnenke Street at KaMaGugu, less than one kilometre from their house.