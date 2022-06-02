Sipho Mkhatshwa set to bring bail bid in Hillary Gardee murder trial

EFF supporters gathered at the Mbombela magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Thursday for the bail hearing of Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa.

Gardee, 28, was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Mkhatshwa launched his bail application on Tuesday last week. He was arrested last month along with his co-accused Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama.

Gardee’s body was found next to a pine plantation on May 2 alongside a gravel road 40km outside Mbombela. She was kidnapped in the town on April 29 while travelling home with her adopted three-year-old daughter.