South Africa

Sipho Mkhatshwa set to bring bail bid in Hillary Gardee murder trial

02 June 2022 - 10:23
Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
Sipho Mkhatshwa is one of three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.
Image: Emile Bosch

EFF supporters gathered at the Mbombela magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Thursday for the bail hearing of Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa.

Gardee, 28, was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Mkhatshwa launched his bail application on Tuesday last week. He was arrested last month along with his co-accused Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama.

Gardee’s body was found next to a pine plantation on May 2 alongside a gravel road 40km outside Mbombela. She was kidnapped in the town on April 29 while travelling home with her adopted three-year-old daughter.

TimesLIVE

EFF calls for arrest of those involved in allegedly smuggling a cellphone to Gardee murder accused

The EFF has called for the arrest of those who may have assisted Hillary Gardee’s murder suspect Philemon Lukhele to allegedly smuggle a cellphone ...
News
2 days ago

Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail

The bail application of Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa was postponed on Tuesday by the Nelspruit magistrate's court.
News
1 week ago

EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's Floyd Shivambu — affidavit

Explosive statements to Independent Police Investigative Directorate reveal cops pursued bizarre claims.
News
5 days ago

