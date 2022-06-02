×

South Africa

EFF, ANC show strong support at bail application of Gardee murder suspect

02 June 2022 - 12:20
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.
Image: Emile Bosch

Supporters of political parties EFF and ANC together with community members gathered outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Thursday morning ahead of the bail application of one of Hillary Gardee's murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa. 

The bail application started before midday as the court was hearing other cases earlier in the morning. 

Members of the EFF national leadership, including deputy secretary-general Poppy Maelola, national chairperson Veronica Mente, treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe and provincial chairperson Collen Sedibe, were seen sitting with the Gardee family inside the courtroom. 

The protester chanted struggle songs and called for no bail for Mkhatshwa.

Some of the placards the protesters held up outside read: “Being a woman should not be a death sentence”, “Am I next?”, “No bail, no soft life”.

Mkhathwa, politician Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama face five other charges, including rape and kidnapping.

Gardee, the daughter of former EFF head of international relations Godrich Gardee,  had been missing since April 30 when her lifeless body was found about 60km from Mbombela on May 3. 

The three abandoned their bail bids in their first court appearance, however Mkhatshwa has since made a U-turn and opted to apply for bail. 

Mkhathswa is Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwas adopted son and the family revealed that he has a history of violent behaviour.

The Mkhatshwa family revealed that they had taken out a protection order against him.

Lukhele worked as a senior manager in the chief whip's office before his arrest. The ANC has since suspended Lukhele for being a Eswatini nationality. 

He has since been moved to the Barberton maximum prison after he was found with a cellphone at the Nelspruit Correctional Centre. 

The case continues.

