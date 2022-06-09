'Nothing sinister about wads of cash at Cyril’s farm'

Industry synonymous with money transactions

Dealing with wads of cash, including foreign currency, has become standard practice in the game industry, according to several game traders and hunters.



Speaking to Sowetan in the wake of revelations about the theft two years ago of “millions of US dollars (more than $4m)” allegedly concealed in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, industry actors have said the business was synonymous with cash transactions...