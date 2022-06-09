×

Cricket

Cricket SA partners with Roc Nation as it aims to improve fan engagement

09 June 2022 - 12:16
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Pholetsi Moseki, Errol Madlala of CSA and Michael Yormark of Roc Nation during the CSA big reveal press conference at CSA head office on June 9 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

With the launch of its new T20 competition and the country scheduled to host the ICC women’s under-19 T20 and women's T20 world cups next year, Cricket SA (CSA) has partnered with Roc Nation Sports International to help them connect better with fans.

In a controlled press conference where questions regarding events at CSA were not allowed, CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said they believed renowned international sports agency Roc Nation, founded by US rapper Jay-Z in 2008, would add value to the game.

“We believe they can add value in the T20 competition we are launching and, hopefully, they will be able to support that.

“Remember we also have the two ICC women’s world cups in the country next year, so we are hoping they will be able to assist with those as well.

“We believe Roc Nation can definitely assist in delivering in the objectives of our T20 tournament too, especially where the 'fan-centric' element is concerned.

“CSA is deliberate and intentional about repositioning its energy to a fan-facing brand experience. The bumper calendar properties that CSA has to offer will be elevated to a global audience, which will in turn export the CSA brand and its varied offerings.

“This new direction augurs well for the appetite that our sport fans have demonstrated for our products and is bound to resonate soundly across the country and the globe.

“This is a thrilling moment for CSA as it charters the excitement back to the fans, to be part of it,” he said.

Roc Nation president Michael Yormark said their three-year partnership represented an exciting opportunity for the company.

“This is a multifaceted partnership that I am confident will be a great success, and our desire is for all cricket-lovers to be part of it and to passionately connect with the sport.

“There are so many incredible athletes involved in SA cricket, with inspirational stories waiting to be told, not only in SA, but across a global market.

“For those who might ask why or how this partnership came about, the answer is we believe the future looks bright for SA cricket.

“Both the men and women’s teams have produced superb results of late, while the announcement of a dynamic new T20 competition is another exciting prospect on the horizon.

“It’s clear there is a fresh energy and lots of dynamic plans in the pipelines which will appeal to a vibrant audience of sports lovers,” Yormark said.

TimesLIVE

