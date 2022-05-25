Forfeiture of PPE funds given to Diko-linked company unlawful, argues lawyer

R38.7m at centre of ConCourt argument

Lawyers representing Ledla Structural Development, a company that was linked to questionable multimillion-rand personal protection equipment (PPE) contracts, has argued that the Special Tribunal did not have powers to grant forfeiture orders.



Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Tuesday argued at the Constitutional Court on behalf of Ledla that his client's assets shouldn't be given to the state. Ledla is a company linked to Thandisizwe Diko, the late husband of former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko...