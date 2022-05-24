×

South Africa

Dirco denies secretly repatriating IS fighters to SA

24 May 2022 - 10:33
TimesLIVE reported that families who pledged allegiance to IS and left SA to join the terror group's caliphate in Syria were returned to SA under a secret programme which has befuddled authorities and left massive gaps in SA's counter-terrorism strategy.
Image: 123RF/Zabelin

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has denied secretly repatriating former Isis fighters to SA.

Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the SA Embassy in Syria is engaging with authorities in that country to confirm the SA citizenship of 16 women and children and provide assistance to them.

He said this is being done in line with SA and international law. 

“It is important to note that Dirco is entrusted with the responsibility of providing consular services to any South African in distress abroad, in a transparent manner and within the framework of the SA and international law.”

TimesLIVE reported earlier this month that Dirco and the department of home affairs, with the approval of State Security Agency, have secretly repatriated hundreds of South Africans and their families who fought for and aided the Islamic State in Syria.

It said the government is providing them with new identity documents and assisting them to resettle.

“Government helped them and gave them IDs. When we inquire why, we are not given answers, except that they are South African,” a source told TimesLIVE.

Another said nearly 400 Isis fighters and their families have returned to SA from Syria, with another 100 allegedly awaiting repatriation.

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said at the time: “I have been hoping to come back to you with responses, but the issue seems too complicated as it involves other departments. Sadly, I have not been able to get responses from others.”  

