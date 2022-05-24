Dirco denies secretly repatriating IS fighters to SA

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has denied secretly repatriating former Isis fighters to SA.

Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the SA Embassy in Syria is engaging with authorities in that country to confirm the SA citizenship of 16 women and children and provide assistance to them.

He said this is being done in line with SA and international law.

“It is important to note that Dirco is entrusted with the responsibility of providing consular services to any South African in distress abroad, in a transparent manner and within the framework of the SA and international law.”

TimesLIVE reported earlier this month that Dirco and the department of home affairs, with the approval of State Security Agency, have secretly repatriated hundreds of South Africans and their families who fought for and aided the Islamic State in Syria.

It said the government is providing them with new identity documents and assisting them to resettle.