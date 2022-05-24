×

South Africa

Indigenous tea firm scores sweet deal with major retail brand

Retang Phaahla helps rural communities toast success

24 May 2022 - 10:18
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

A successful indigenous tea company based in Limpopo is now a part of the Food Lovers Market family.

Setšong African Tea Crafters, which is headed by 29-year-old Retang Phaahla, is an award-winning agribusiness that is owned by the Bapedi communities of GaMatlala and GaPhaahla...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



