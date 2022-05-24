Indigenous tea firm scores sweet deal with major retail brand

Retang Phaahla helps rural communities toast success

A successful indigenous tea company based in Limpopo is now a part of the Food Lovers Market family.



Setšong African Tea Crafters, which is headed by 29-year-old Retang Phaahla, is an award-winning agribusiness that is owned by the Bapedi communities of GaMatlala and GaPhaahla...