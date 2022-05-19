SA spent R6.2m housing foreign economic representatives in Russia

The department of trade, industry and competition led by minister Ebrahim Patel spent more than R6.2m on “residential accommodation” for the country's foreign economic representatives over three years in Russia.

The department also spent nearly R10m on “rental of space” during the annual World Food Moscow exhibition.

This was revealed by Patel in a parliamentary response addressed to the DA’s Patricia Kopane.

Among other queries, Kopane asked Patel if the department or any entities reporting to him had concluded any commercial contracts with the government of Russia and if any entity was based in the Russian Federation since April 2017.

The department responded that, “through Dirco, it concluded a tenancy agreement for the department’s foreign economic representative’s residential accommodation. The tenancy agreement came to an end on the 30th May 2020. The department advises that the value since April 1 2017 to May 30 2020 was R6.2m.”