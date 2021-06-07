How to get help dealing with shady car dealers

SACC, RMI are there for consumers

SA Consumer Complaints (SACC) and the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) are some of the avenues available to consumers who are having difficulties with car dealerships.



RMI renders the facilitation of a mediatory service in relation to disputes between consumers and businesses (RMI members) in the motor industry. The RMI follows a process of facilitation and attempts to reach amicable resolutions to disputes in a manner that is cost effective for all parties concerned...