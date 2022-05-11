×

South Africa

LISTEN | It’s about much more than the flag, says AfriForum

By TimesLIVE - 11 May 2022 - 15:26
AfriForum is fighting for the right to display the apartheid flag. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

Listen to the thoughts here: 

Three years ago deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo found the display of the apartheid flag was a form of hate speech after the equality court considered the matter brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SA Human Rights Commission.

Today, the debate continues as AfriForum heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal ) in Bloemfontein in an attempt to overturn the ruling.

AfriForum campaign officer Ernst van Zyl said while the group and its members do not display the flag, it is taking the matter to court because it believes there is an important distinction between free speech and hate speech. 

The lobby group holds that allowing the banning of unpopular symbols such as the old SA flag will set precedents for other forms of free speech to be limited. 

TimesLIVE

