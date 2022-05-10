Shoba sentencing for Tshegofatso Pule's murder postponed

“Anything less than a life sentence will be an injustice.”

These are the words of the late Tshegofatso Pule’s uncle Tumisang Katake outside the high court in Johannesburg after the postponement of the pre-sentencing proceedings on Monday.

The man convicted of orchestrating Pule’s murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, appeared briefly in court where his case was postponed to July 28. This was to allow Shoba to prepare a pre-sentence report for the court. Shoba opted to have his own private probation officer to represent him in the mitigation of sentence.

Katake said the delays in starting sentence proceedings drags out the time for the family to have closure.