Nkomo third time unlucky as he is killed after two attempts

Activist was with his kids at ANC meeting

A community activist that was shot dead at an ANC branch general meeting in the North West had previously survived two attempts on his life.



Ofentse “Chippa” Nkomo, 38, who had been campaigning for five years to have a new and young leadership take over his ward 20 branch in the Madibeng region in Brits, North West, was shot dead by unknown assailants in front of his two children on Sunday...