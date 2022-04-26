Nkomo third time unlucky as he is killed after two attempts
Activist was with his kids at ANC meeting
A community activist that was shot dead at an ANC branch general meeting in the North West had previously survived two attempts on his life.
Ofentse “Chippa” Nkomo, 38, who had been campaigning for five years to have a new and young leadership take over his ward 20 branch in the Madibeng region in Brits, North West, was shot dead by unknown assailants in front of his two children on Sunday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.