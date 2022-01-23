ANC eThekwini councillor shot 'six or seven times' in late-night murder

An ANC eThekwini ward councillor, Minenhle Mkhize, was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Saturday night, his party has confirmed.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told TimesLIVE that, according to family, “one individual came and shot him [Mkhize] six or seven times”.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS confirmed the incident, which took place in Cliffdale, near the Umthombomuhle Primary School at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the deceased was coming from unit 6 where he played soccer and he arrived at home. He was still in the vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux with a GP registration number, and he was shot several times. He died on the scene,” said Col Thembeka Mbele.

She added that seven empty cartridges were found at the scene.

According to Ntombela, there were no known issues in Mkhize's ward, where he was a first-term councillor.

“We can't speculate. There is nothing in that ward ... no tensions,” he said.

