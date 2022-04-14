×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

High court in former Grahamstown is now officially called Makhanda

By TimesLIVE - 14 April 2022 - 06:36
The former high court in Grahamstown shall now be called Makhanda, Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge said in a directive issued on March 31. Stock photo.
The former high court in Grahamstown shall now be called Makhanda, Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge said in a directive issued on March 31. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The former High Court of SA, Eastern Cape Division, Grahamstown, is now officially called the High Court of SA, Eastern Cape Division, Makhanda.

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge made this change in a directive dated March 31 and said it was effective immediately.

Mbenenge said all court processes and documents for the former high court in Grahamstown would henceforth be headed 'Makhanda'.

The minister of arts and culture approved the change of name from “Grahamstown” to “Makhanda”. Mbenenge said the change by the minister necessitated a change to all court processes and documents used at the high court.

HeraldLIVE reported last month that a full bench of three high court judges dismissed an appeal against a 2019 judgment finding former arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa had followed the correct processes before changing Grahamstown to Makhanda in 2018.

Local resident Sigidla Ndumo had challenged the minister's decision in court on the basis that it was irrational, arguing the correct procedures had not been followed and there had not been meaningful consultation.

Judge Murray Lowe ruled against Ndumo's challenge.

Grahamstown lobby loses court battle over Makhanda

A court application to set aside art and  culture minister Nathi Mthethwa’s decision to change the name of Grahamstown to Makhanda has failed.
News
2 years ago

Nathi Mthethwa haunted by name change

Grahamstown costs might hit minister.
News
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
TimesLIVE Video