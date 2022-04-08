Pupils rebuild collapsed road to access school

Dozens of pupils from Curry's Post Primary School in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands ditched their pens and books for mud and rocks when they took it upon themselves to rebuild a collapsed road on Tuesday.

According to volunteer teacher Robyn Hedley, at least 25 pupils were left stranded along the D293 district road as vehicles were unable to access the area after heavy rains.

“More than 20 children from a very small village in the Morton area were left stranded. Transport is very difficult for them and this has been an ongoing issue whenever there are heavy rains,” she said.