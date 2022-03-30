The number of unemployed in SA hits record high
According to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate increased by 0.4 of a percentage point to 35.3%, the highest since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008 when the country was in recession
As SA's unemployment rate soared to a record 35.3% on Tuesday, there were mixed views on what is causing the shocking figures with load-shedding, the Covid-19 pandemic and maladministration within government taking centre stage.
