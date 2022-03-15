South Africa

DA calls on Stats SA to release delayed unemployment figures

15 March 2022 - 10:11
The DA is calling for the release of the latest unemployment statistics.
The DA has called on Stats SA to share the fourth Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) which was due for release last month.

The party says the delay in releasing the stats means South Africans are in the dark about the state of the nation and unemployment. 

According to the DA, Stats SA attributed the delay to a slow response rate and the need to do quality checks. 

“While the DA does not dispute the necessity of quality assurance checks to ensure the validity of the data, almost three weeks have passed with no status update from Stats SA on how this process is unfolding.

“The QLFS is an important statistical output that provides insight into SA’s labour market by breaking down the employment and unemployment trends across the country’s various economic sectors,” said the DA.

The party called on the government to respond to the rising unemployment rate which stands at 34.9% and at 46.6% for the expanded rate which includes discouraged job seekers. 

Stats SA said these figures were at a record high since the start of the QLFS in 2008. 

“Unless urgent measures are taken to revive the economy, liberalise the labour market and foster an environment conducive to job creation, the joblessness crisis will only get worse,” said the DA.

