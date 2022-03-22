Ulundi municipality vs KZN health MEC in hospital closure saga

Ulundi municipality and KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu are at loggerheads after she accused it of instigating protests against her department.

This comes amid recent protests by residents in Ulundi, who have been protesting against the impending closure of St Francis Hospital, allegedly without their being properly consulted.

Residents closed the R66 on Monday and a truck was set alight on Friday as protest action that started on March 11 intensified.

Protesters complained that their local heath facility is being turned into a white elephant, with doctors transferred to the nearby Nkonjeni Hospital and the mortuary closed despite it recently being revamped to the tune of R56m.

On Friday, Simelane-Zulu released a statement explaining that this is part of “rationalising” healthcare service delivery to all facilities in the province which are located close to one another.

“This is to eradicate duplication, wastefulness, inadequate allocation of human material resources and lack of co-ordination when it comes to the provision of healthcare services,” she said.