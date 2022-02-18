Heads must roll for failed 1 Military Hospital revamp project: defence minister

Defence minster Thandi Modise has promised to leave no stone unturned in making people accountable for irregular expenditure of more than R156m for a failed repair and maintenance project at 1 Military Hospital at Thaba Tshwane in Pretoria.

“When the doors were locked, what did the head of service say? Was a report fielded and what was the response? When the budgets overran, what did the main budget holder say and who was keeping an eye on the rands and cents?

“If those officers are found guilty, they must be stripped (of their titles). If we don’t do that we will have a revolving door with people taking chances. We must put our foot down,” she said.

On Thursday night Modise and her colleagues received a damning report from Abacus Financial Crime Advisory, a company that investigated the renovations at 1 Military Hospital.

Committee chair Cyril Xaba said the hospital was a shadow of its former self.

“This (hospital) was considered a jewel of the defence force at the time. It boasts 500 beds, a prime facility meant to provide treatment to the president, deputy and their predecessors, as well as members of the military, veterans and their families.

“It has treated presidents of other countries but today the first floor lies in ruins.

"The first floor has 12 theatres, ICU, casualties that catered for emergencies and the trauma unit, laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and other ancillary services. All was taken out when this project started.

“We have been told that has led to some specialists leaving the facility because the work they were meant to perform is no longer being offered by the hospital.

“This has literally led to the hospital being a white elephant.”