Umlazi LGBTQI activist killed for allegedly turning down love proposal

An Umlazi LGBTQIA+ activist was stabbed to death, allegedly because she spurned a man who proclaimed his love for her.

The murder of Pinky Shongwe, 32, on Sunday has been condemned by social welfare MEC Nonhlanla Khoza, who has deployed social workers to help her family cope with her brutal death.

Khoza said Shongwe's murder has instilled fear in the LGBTQIA+ community, where homophobic attacks have become common.

"It is alleged that Shongwe was stabbed several times by an unknown perpetrator who proposed love to her. When his proposal was turned down he allegedly stabbed her.

"It is shocking that in a country such as ours we still have so much intolerance.