Standoff looms between Joburg City, staff earmarked for dismissal

The city passed a resolution rescinding the conversion of their fixed-term contracts into permanent posts a week ago in a move that is seen by some as a political purge

A showdown is looming between the City of Johannesburg and 130 employees who were issued with notices to explain why the city should keep them on its payroll.



The city passed a resolution rescinding the conversion of their fixed-term contracts into permanent posts a week ago in a move that is seen by some as a political purge. The staff have until on Friday to submit reasons why they should keep their jobs...