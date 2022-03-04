Standoff looms between Joburg City, staff earmarked for dismissal
The city passed a resolution rescinding the conversion of their fixed-term contracts into permanent posts a week ago in a move that is seen by some as a political purge
A showdown is looming between the City of Johannesburg and 130 employees who were issued with notices to explain why the city should keep them on its payroll.
The city passed a resolution rescinding the conversion of their fixed-term contracts into permanent posts a week ago in a move that is seen by some as a political purge. The staff have until on Friday to submit reasons why they should keep their jobs...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.